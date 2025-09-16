CM Omar to Lead J&K Delegation to Paris Tourism Expo

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has deputed an official delegation led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to Paris for participation in the IFTM Top Resa Tourism Fair, scheduled from September 23 to 25, 2025. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah incharge Tourism Department shall head the delegation to visit Paris.

The delegation further includes Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister, and Vikas Gupta, Director Tourism Jammu.

The order states that the expenditure on this account will be borne by the Tourism Department.

The order reads, “Subject to the clearances of the concerned Ministries of Government of India & fulfilling other codal formalities, sanction is hereby accorded to the deputation of the following official delegation, headed by Mr. Omar Abdullah, Hon’ble Chief Minister (Minister Incharge, Tourism Department) to visit Paris, for participation in the IFTM Top Resa, Paris, scheduled be held from 23.09.2025 to 25.09.2025.”