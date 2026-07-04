CM Omar Thanks Centre for Suspending Srinagar Airport Closure Order

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed gratitude to the Union Defence Minister and Civil Aviation Minister for suspending the proposed closure order of Srinagar Airport.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote: “Grateful to the Defence Minister @rajnathsingh Sb & Civil Aviation Minister @RamMNK for acceding to our request and suspending the airport closure order. This closure had created a lot of difficulties for regular travellers & forced tour groups/tourists to cancel planned visits.”

The decision comes amid concerns raised by stakeholders over disruptions to air connectivity.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Tourist Trade Interest Guild, J&K also called on the Chief Minister to discuss matters related to travel and tourism in the Union Territory.