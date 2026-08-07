CM Omar reviews restoration works on National Highway

UDHAMPUR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday travelled by road from Jammu to Srinagar via National Highway-44 to personally assess the condition of the highway and review the restoration works being carried out following the recent spell of adverse weather that triggered landslides and disrupted traffic at several locations.

During the journey, the Chief Minister was briefed by officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the executing agencies on the progress of repair, restoration and stabilisation works being undertaken along the affected stretches of the highway.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dheeraj Gupta, senior NHAI officials, Traffic Police officers and other concerned officers.

Emphasising that the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the lifeline of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Minister directed the concerned agencies to expedite restoration works and take all necessary measures to ensure smooth, safe and uninterrupted movement of traffic.

He laid particular emphasis on facilitating the movement of trucks carrying fruit and other agricultural produce, noting that any prolonged disruption on the highway adversely impacts growers, traders and the overall economy.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among the NHAI, executing agencies, Traffic Police and the district administration to minimise inconvenience to commuters and ensure effective traffic management during the ongoing restoration works.

He instructed the officers to closely monitor vulnerable stretches, deploy adequate manpower and machinery wherever required, and complete the remaining works at the earliest while maintaining the highest safety standards.

The Chief Minister’s visit comes in the wake of the recent spell of heavy rainfall that triggered landslides, shooting stones and mudslides at multiple locations along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, leading to repeated closures of the arterial road over the past several days.