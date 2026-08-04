CM Omar reviews implementation of Budget announcements 2026-27



SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a review meeting at the Civil Secretariat to assess the progress on the implementation of key Budget Announcements for 2026–27 across several major departments.

Emphasising timely execution and effective delivery, he directed departments to expedite implementation, strengthen coordination and ensure that Budget commitments translate into tangible benefits for the people.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Health & Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakina Itoo; Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Transport, Satish Sharma; Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani; Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta; Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Shailendra Kumar; Administrative Secretaries of the concerned departments; Director General Budget, Director General Codes and other senior officers.

At the outset, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Shailendra Kumar, gave a comprehensive presentation on the status of the Budget Announcements pertaining to the departments under review. He apprised the Chief Minister of the progress achieved so far and the implementation status submitted by the respective departments.

Administrative Secretaries of the School Education Department, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, Transport Department, Social Welfare Department and Health & Medical Education Department briefed the Chief Minister on the action taken to implement the Budget proposals and highlighted the milestones achieved in their respective sectors.

Reviewing the progress, the Chief Minister issued a series of directions to accelerate implementation of the approved initiatives and ensure strict adherence to prescribed timelines. He stressed the need for close inter-departmental coordination to facilitate seamless execution of projects and programmes announced in the Budget.

The Chief Minister underscored that the true success of the Budget lies in its effective implementation on the ground and directed all departments to focus on delivering measurable improvements in public services. He emphasised that efficiency, transparency and accountability must remain central to the execution of all Budget initiatives.

The Chief Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensuring that every Budget announcement is implemented in a time-bound manner for the welfare and benefit of the people.