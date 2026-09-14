CM Omar Reviews Health Sector Reforms

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing health sector reforms in Jammu and Kashmir and assess the roadmap for further strengthening healthcare services across the Union Territory.

The meeting focused on key issues concerning manpower, healthcare infrastructure, medical equipment, medical education, specialised healthcare services and public health, besides identifying priority areas requiring immediate attention.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Health & Medical Education Sakina Itoo, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta and Commissioner Secretary, Health & Medical Education, M. Raju.

Senior officials, including the Director SKIMS, Principals of all Government Medical Colleges in J&K, Principal SKIMS Medical College & Hospital, Mission Director National Health Mission J&K, Managing Director J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited and Commissioner Food & Drug Administration, along with other concerned officers, also participated in the meeting. Officers posted outside Srinagar joined the deliberations through video conferencing.

During the meeting, detailed presentations were made by the respective heads of the Advisory Committee on various aspects of the health sector. The presentations covered healthcare infrastructure, medical education, specialised services, digital health, public health and human resource requirements.

The meeting took stock of the progress achieved in strengthening healthcare infrastructure and services across Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the requirements and priorities for the next phase of reforms.

CM Calls for Prioritisation of Critical Healthcare Gaps

Speaking during the meeting, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah appreciated the Health Department for the measures undertaken over the past nearly two years to address manpower shortages, infrastructure deficiencies and equipment gaps.

Omar Abdullah directed the department to focus on filling critical gaps in the healthcare system in line with the expected budgetary allocations. He said the report of the Advisory Committee would provide a roadmap for taking forward the proposed reforms.

The Chief Minister observed that the comprehensive reforms plan would require substantial financial resources and stressed that all recommendations may not be implemented simultaneously due to financial constraints.

He emphasised the need for prioritisation and phased planning, particularly with regard to components requiring immediate attention, while ensuring improvement in the basic facilities and delivery mechanisms of the primary and secondary healthcare system.

Finance Department to Extend Support

The Chief Minister, who is also holding the Finance portfolio, assured the Health Department of continued financial and administrative support for strengthening healthcare services in J&K.

He said the Finance Department would extend all possible support to sustain the improvements being undertaken in the health sector and further enhance healthcare delivery.

Cancer Care, Medical Education and Digital Health Reviewed

The meeting also reviewed the functioning and requirements of Government Medical Colleges, SKIMS and other tertiary- and district-level healthcare institutions, with particular emphasis on improving patient care, infrastructure, medical equipment, medical education and specialised healthcare services.

Detailed discussions were held on several priority areas, including cancer care, medical education and seat capacity, digital health services, oral healthcare, food safety, mental health, drug de-addiction, liver transplant services, nutritional support and geriatric care.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of adopting a realistic, prioritised and phased approach to healthcare reforms so that available resources are utilised effectively while ensuring tangible improvements in patient care across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting concluded with directions to the concerned departments and institutions to work towards addressing identified gaps and strengthening the healthcare system in a coordinated and time-bound manner.