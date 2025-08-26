CM Omar reviews ‘flood preparedness’ in Jammu, says will rush to province in next available flight

Jammu, Aug 26: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday reviewed the flood mitigation measures in Jammu following incessant rains, triggering concerns across the region.

The Chief Minister said, chaired a high-level meeting in the morning, directing officials to remain on high alert and ensure all necessary measures are put in place to tackle any emergency.

Omar, in a post on X, described the situation in many parts of Jammu province as “quite serious.” He shared that he will be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation.

“The situation in many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I’ll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation. In the mean time instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs to cover emergency restoration work and other exigences,” Omar wrote on X.

Meanwhile, as per the reports, the Tawi Bridge from Bikram Chowk side has been closed for traffic as a precautionary measure.

The traffic has been diverted towards Bhagwati Nagar and Bahu Fort–Gujjar Nagar side bridges respectively.

Moreover, the authorities said continuous monitoring is underway and people have been advised to exercise caution in low-lying and flood-prone areas—(KNO)