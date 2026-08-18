CM Omar reviews final preparations for the inaugural International Film Festival of J&K



SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting to review the final preparations for the inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026, scheduled to be held from September 7 to 10 across Srinagar and Jammu.

The four-day festival is being envisioned as a premier international platform celebrating cinematic excellence, cultural exchange, creative collaboration and emerging filmmaking talent, while providing an opportunity to forge partnerships with film fraternity across different countries and showcasing the rich cultural and cinematic heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

Commissioner Secretary Information, R Alice Vaz, briefed the Chief Minister on the festival, which includes screenings across categories such as International Competition, Cinema of the World, Bharat Panorama, J&K Select, Best Debut Film, Documentary/Hybrid and Short Films. The programme will also feature masterclasses, panel discussions, in-conversation sessions, round tables and workshops involving filmmakers, actors, critics, scholars and other prominent personalities from the film industry.

The meeting reviewed arrangements at the principal festival venues, including Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), INOX Shivpora Srinagar and Waves Cinema Jammu, besides the proposed floating cinema at Lalit Ghat. Preparations for the Gulmarg excursion for a select group of filmmakers were also discussed, including visits to the Gondola, Golf Course, Gulmarg Club and other prominent attractions.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for close inter-departmental coordination and timely completion of all arrangements to ensure a seamless experience for filmmakers, artists, delegates, guests and audiences.

He directed all concerned departments and agencies to remain fully geared up and ensure that every aspect of the festival is put in place well ahead of its commencement.

Omar Abdullah called for prominently showcasing Jammu and Kashmir’s rich heritage, cuisine, handicrafts, traditional art forms and iconic tourist destinations during the festival.

He stressed that meticulous planning and seamless coordination among all stakeholders would be essential to establish IFFJK as a premier annual event on the global film calendar.

The meeting also took stock of security and traffic arrangements, airport facilitation, hospitality and protocol, accommodation, transportation, medical facilities, power supply, sanitation, beautification, venue preparedness and other logistical requirements. Dedicated liaison and nodal officers are being put in place to facilitate coordination with the Information Department and visiting guests.

The Information Department was tasked with maintaining a consolidated action matrix covering departmental responsibilities, timelines, progress and pending issues, besides coordinating invitations, participant facilitation and media arrangements. Plans for extensive publicity and branding of IFFJK at regional and national levels through print, electronic, digital and outdoor media were also discussed.

The festival is expected to bring together filmmakers, artists, storytellers, industry leaders, policymakers, academicians, students and audiences from across the country and abroad, creating opportunities for dialogue, networking and collaboration through cinema.

The Chief Minister stressed that IFFJK should emerge as a flagship international event that showcases Jammu and Kashmir’s cultural richness and creative potential to the wider world, while creating meaningful opportunities and a wider platform for local filmmakers and emerging talent.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, ACS Finance, ACS Tourism, Commissioner Secretary Information, Secretary Education, Secretary Culture, Secretary Transport, Secretary Hospitality & Protocol, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, IGP Security, Director Information, Heads of Departments of line departments, and senior officers of the concerned departments and agencies.

The officers briefed the Chief Minister on the status of preparations and the action being taken to ensure the successful conduct of the festival. The outstation officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.