CM Omar pays tributes to Police Martyrs

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the police martyrs at Zewan, Srinagar, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, honoring their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Floral tributes were offered at the Martyrs’ Memorial, where senior police officers and families of the fallen personnel also paid their respects.

The solemn ceremony concluded with a guard of honour and a moment of silence in memory of the martyrs who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.