Friday, September 12, 2025
CM Omar offers Friday Prayers at Hazratbal Shrine

by Sep. 12, 2025
IMG 20250912 WA0099


Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today joined thousands of devotees in offering Jumma (Friday) prayers at the revered Hazratbal Shrine on the occasion of the Friday following of Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
On this blessed occasion, the Chief Minister also had the honour of witnessing the sacred glimpse (deedar) of the Holy Relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) after the congregational prayers.
He prayed for peace, prosperity, and happiness for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, also accompanied him on the occasion.