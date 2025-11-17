CM Omar mourns death of Indian pilgrims in Saudi bus tragedy

Jammu: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic accident involving a bus carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims in Medina, Saudi Arabia, early this morning.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap.

According to initial reports, the accident occurred when a bus carrying 46 pilgrims collided with a tanker while travelling from Mecca to Medina. The reports indicate that the collision resulted in the death of 45 Indian pilgrims.