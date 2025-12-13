CM Omar Inaugurates World’s Highest Revolving Restaurant, Conference Hall at Gulmarg

Gulmarg,: Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Saturday inaugurated multiple development projects at Gulmarg, dedicating them to the public in a move aimed at strengthening tourism infrastructure and enhancing visitor facilities at the renowned hill resort.

The projects were inaugurated under the aegis of the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation and the Department of Tourism, which welcomed the Chief Minister at the site. Officials said the initiatives mark a significant addition to Gulmarg’s tourism landscape, particularly at higher reaches.

Among the major attractions inaugurated was the world’s highest revolving restaurant, along with a multi-purpose hall, designed to offer panoramic views while catering to tourists and official events. The Chief Minister, as per the news agency Kashmir News Trust, also inaugurated a rotating conference hall at Affarwat, a key location along the Gulmarg Gondola route, aimed at hosting conferences, meetings, and tourism-related activities at high altitude.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Gulmarg Farooq Ahmad Shah, Legislature Tanveer Sadiq and Chief Executive Officer Gulmarg Development Authority, Syed Umar Sajad, along with senior officials from the tourism and cable car departments.

Officials said the newly inaugurated facilities are expected to improve the tourist experience, extend visitor stay, and create additional employment opportunities for locals linked with tourism and allied services.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of sustainable and high-quality infrastructure to strengthen Gulmarg’s position as a premier international tourist destination. He said focused investment in tourism infrastructure is crucial for economic growth and livelihood generation in the region.

The projects are part of ongoing efforts by the administration to modernize tourism assets while preserving the ecological and aesthetic character of Gulmarg. [KNT]