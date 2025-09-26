CM Omar inaugurates 3rd Junior Asian Pencak Silat Championship

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today officially declared open the 3rd Junior Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2025 at the Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Srinagar.

The championship, which runs from September 25 to 30, 2025, has drawn participation from young athletes representing 11 countries, marking a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship and cultural exchange in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said it was his first formal introduction to the fast-growing martial art of Pencak Silat, which has witnessed remarkable progress in Jammu and Kashmir since its introduction a decade ago. “I was told that this discipline is being practiced in 19 out of 20 districts of J&K. I look forward to its introduction in the remaining district so that the entire J&K is covered,” he said.

The Chief Minister praised the inclusive spirit of the sport, highlighting that Pencak Silat enjoys equal popularity among both boys and girls. He said, “This game teaches us discipline and respect for our opponents. Your opponent is not your enemy, but an opponent only. That is the true spirit of sportsmanship.”

Welcoming the athletes and delegations from India and abroad, Omar Abdullah said, “We take great pride in hosting you here and choosing Srinagar as venue for this prestigious championship. I hope you not only enjoy the competition but also carry with you fond memories of this place for the rest of your lives.”

On the occasion, a march past of participating teams, cultural performances from Jammu and Kashmir, and a Pencak Silat demonstration by athletes enthralled the audience.

Minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma, MLA Lal Chowk Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed (Pardesi), Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul, besides coaches, officials, and athletes from participating countries were present at the opening ceremony.