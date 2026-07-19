CM Omar Heads to Jammu Amid Escalating Weather Crisis

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday abruptly cut short his New Delhi visit and rushed to Jammu to take stock of the deteriorating weather conditions following warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for several areas of the Jammu division.

Chief Minister said the prevailing weather scenario demanded his immediate presence in Jammu to supervise the administration’s preparedness and ensure swift response to any weather-related emergencies.

In a message shared on X, Omar Abdullah said he would leave the national capital this afternoon and directly travel to Jammu to monitor the evolving situation and review relief and response measures on the ground.

“Keeping in view the weather advisory issued by the Meteorological Department and the rapidly evolving situation in parts of Jammu Division, I have decided to cut short my Delhi visit and proceed to Jammu this afternoon to personally oversee the situation,” the Chief Minister stated.

Despite his departure from Delhi, Omar Abdullah said the scheduled demonstration demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood would continue without any change.

He announced that the protest would be spearheaded by JKNC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, reaffirming the party’s unwavering commitment to its campaign for the restoration of full statehood.

The Chief Minister’s decision comes as heavy rainfall and severe weather conditions continue to impact several districts of the Jammu region, prompting the administration to remain on high alert and strengthen preparedness for any possible emergency.