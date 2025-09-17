CM Omar Extends Birthday Greetings to PM Modi

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday today. Taking to social media platform X, Omar Abdullah expressed his greetings and prayers for the Prime Minister’s health and long life.

In his post, the National Conference leader wrote, “Wishing the Hon PM @narendramodi Sb a very happy 75th birthday. May he be blessed with good health & a long life in the service of our nation & all its citizens.”

The greeting from Omar Abdullah comes amid a flood of wishes pouring in from across the country and beyond, as political leaders, dignitaries, and ordinary citizens mark the day. Several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and leaders of opposition parties also conveyed their messages highlighting Modi’s leadership and political journey.

Prime Minister Modi, is serving his third consecutive term since assuming office in 2014.

The Prime Minister’s birthday also witnessed a range of public events and celebrations organized by his supporters, including cleanliness drives, blood donation camps, and community welfare programs in different parts of the country. [KNT]