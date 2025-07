Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday held a special interaction with tour operators from across the country.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Chief Minister held a special interaction with tour operators from across the country, highlighting the unique tourism experiences Jammu & Kashmir has to offer.”

“CM invited them to collaborate in promoting the region and assured full support from the government,”the post reads.