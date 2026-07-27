CM Omar assures full support to safeguard Kashmir’s cricket bat industry



SANGAM : Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaffirmed his government’s commitment to protecting and strengthening Kashmir’s iconic cricket bat industry, asserting that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the traditional sector not only survives but flourishes for generations to come.

Interacting with members of the Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association at the Hallamulla Sangam Industrial Estate here, the Chief Minister said the government would take all necessary steps to address the concerns of manufacturers, particularly regarding the sustainable availability of willow wood, uninterrupted power supply, infrastructure support and ease of doing business.

Responding to the concerns raised by the association, the Chief Minister said that immediate steps were necessary to safeguard the cricket bat industry, adding that preserving traditional industries was as important as attracting new ones.

Describing the cricket bat industry as one of Jammu and Kashmir’s unique strengths, Omar Abdullah said it is backed by locally available raw material, skilled craftsmen and a well-established market across the country and abroad.

The Chief Minister said that the industry possessed all the strengths needed to succeed, including locally available raw material, skilled workers and a ready market, and that the government was committed to ensuring its continued growth.

Addressing the key concern of shrinking willow resources, the Chief Minister observed that the demand for scientific willow plantation was reasonable and that continuous harvesting without replantation posed a serious threat to the industry’s future.

Drawing examples from international best practices, he said the government would promote systematic replantation of willow trees to ensure a continuous and sustainable supply of raw material.

He added that the government would ensure systematic replantation of willow trees and examine improved varieties to secure a sustainable supply of raw material.

The Chief Minister also assured the manufacturers that the government would take effective measures to curb illegal movement of willow clefts by strengthening monitoring mechanisms and check-posts.

Responding to demands for better infrastructure, Omar Abdullah said a proposal for improving electricity supply to the industrial estate would be prepared and taken up with the Power Development Department for approval.

He further assured that workers employed in the industrial estate would be provided better medical support in case of accidents and that the demand for a fire and emergency unit would also be addressed.

On the proposal for revival of Common Treatment Facility Centre in the vicinity, the Chief Minister asked the Industries Department and the local MLA to jointly examine the requirement and identify a suitable location for the facility.

He also directed the Industries Department to simplify procedural requirements and remove unnecessary bottlenecks to facilitate the smooth functioning and expansion of the cricket bat industry.

He said that the government’s objective was to ensure the sustained growth of the cricket bat industry and reaffirmed its full support for the sector.

Later, the Chief Minister visited a cricket bat manufacturing unit in the industrial estate, where he observed the intricate process of cricket bat production from willow clefts to finished bats. He interacted with workers and artisans engaged in various stages of manufacturing, appreciating their craftsmanship and contribution to preserving Kashmir’s globally acclaimed cricket bat industry. The Chief Minister also enquired about their working conditions and reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the sector through sustained policy support and improved infrastructure.

Earlier, members of the Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association highlighted several issues before the Chief Minister, including sustainable willow plantation and availability of raw material, allocation of compartments for willow harvesting, uninterrupted 24×7 power supply with an essential feeder to the industrial estate, establishment of a permanent Fire and Emergency Services unit, medical facilities for workers in case of accidents and measures to check illegal movement of willow clefts.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Javed Ahmed Rana, MLA Bijbehara-Srigufwara Dr. Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri, Director Industries Kashmir, Chief Executive Officer JKBOCWWB, Director Rakhs and Farms, Director Handloom and Handicrafts, representatives of the Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association and other senior officers were present on the occasion.