CM Omar , Actor Sunil Shetty Flag Off Kashmir Marathon 2.0

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty jointly flagged off the Kashmir Marathon 2.0 – 2025 in Srinagar on Sunday, marking a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship, peace, and unity.

The race began at 6 AM from Polo View, Srinagar, with participants running along the scenic Boulevard Road overlooking Dal Lake. The marathon, organised by the Department of Tourism, Kashmir, in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council, featured multiple categories, including the full marathon (42 km), half marathon (21 km), and shorter runs for amateurs and local participants.

This year’s edition drew over 1,500 runners from 27 states and Union Territories across India and 77 foreign participants from 11 countries, symbolising Kashmir’s growing presence on the global sports map.

CM Omar Abdullah participated in the flag-off ceremony alongside top civil and police officials, senior bureaucrats, and several Bollywood celebrities, who joined locals in cheering the runners as they began their course through the heart of Srinagar.

Speaking at the event, actor Sunil Shetty, said, “People are running for Kashmir and for India. It is beautiful to see the excitement among people of all ages. I am very happy to be here and will try to come every year to encourage more participation.”

J&K Minister Satish Sharma

also expressed gratitude, stating, “We are spreading the message of peace, love, prosperity, and brotherhood. Around 1,200 participants, including nearly 100 from different countries, are part of this marathon. I thank actor Sunil Shetty, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and everyone for their support.”

The Kashmir Marathon, now in its second edition, aims to promote tourism, fitness, and the spirit of harmony in the Valley.