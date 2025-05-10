CM Omar Abdullah visits places in Jammu affected by Pakistan attacks

Jammu, May 10: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday visited civilian areas in Jammu, which were targeted by Pakistan in drone and missile attacks.

J K Administration Services officer Raj Kumar Thappa, who was a resident of Rajouri also lost his life in these attacks after his home was targeted due to continuous shelling by Pakistan.

Omar Abdullah expressed grief on the demise of officer Thappa and paid his condolences by sharing a post on his official ‘X’ handle.

“Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired. Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa. I’ve no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace”, Omar Abdiullah’s official ‘X’ post read.

Pakistan carried out cross-border shelling on Saturday, causing significant damage to civilian areas in Jammu’s Rajouri district and heightening fears among residents.

A series of explosions damaged several houses and properties across the region, triggering panic among residents. According to locals, smoke rose after loud explosions were reported in Rajouri. “One injured person has been brought here.

“Doctors and the entire team are ready. His treatment began immediately,” said Farukh Ahmed Wani, the security in-charge at the hospital.

Authorities confirmed that the injured civilian was transported to the hospital shortly after the shelling. Strikes also took place near the Aap Shambhu Temple in Jammu, prompting Jammu Police and other agencies to recover projectile fragments from the site.

Meanwhile, at least four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, top government sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, the sources told ANI. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)