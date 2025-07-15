CM Omar Abdullah Condoles Loss of Lives in Doda Accident

Srinagar, July 15: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condoled the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Ponda area of District Doda today.

In a post on X, Office of CM wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Doda that has claimed six lives and left several injured. Chief Minister extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

“The administration has been directed to ensure immediate medical assistance and support to all affected,”the post reads.