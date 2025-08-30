CM invites HDFC delegates to explore Valley’s beauty

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 30: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Friday evening, addressed the annual function of HDFC Bank at SKICC, where he lauded the institution’s growth, resilience and long-term commitment to Jammu & Kashmir.

Highlighting J&K’s tourism legacy, Omar Abdullah recalled the historic description of Kashmir as “heaven on earth” inscribed on the walls of the Red Fort centuries ago. He remarked that while many regions now market themselves with catchy slogans, Jammu & Kashmir has always stood as the original symbol of natural beauty and tourism promotion. He urged visitors to explore beyond Srinagar, assuring that their experiences would encourage them to return with families and friends. Emphasizing the importance of sustainable tourism, the Chief Minister said, “Our success will not be measured by bringing you here once, but by ensuring you return. Repeat visits are the true measure of our tourism efforts.”

He noted that HDFC Bank has become an important partner in Jammu and Kashmir’s economic progress. With 124 branches and a wide network of ATMs across urban as well as remote areas, the bank has extended its services to deposits, lending, priority sector financing and customer-driven initiatives, reflecting its deep-rooted commitment to the people of J&K.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to HDFC Bank for choosing Jammu and Kashmir for its prestigious annual function, remarking that such events reinforce the growing partnership of J&K with the banking sector. “HDFC Bank’s presence here today is not just a celebration of financial success, but a reaffirmation of faith in Jammu and Kashmir’s potential and its future,” Omar Abdullah said.

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, legislators Farooq Ahmad Shah and Tanvir Sadiq, along with senior managers, representatives, officials of HDFC Bank and delegates who had come from different parts of the country, were also present on the occasion.