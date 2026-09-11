CM invites filmmakers to return to Kashmir

Srinagar: At the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK), Chief Minister Omar Abdullah invited filmmakers to return to J&K, not only to shoot films but also to explore local stories, talent and opportunities in the region’s growing film culture.

Omar said J&K must move beyond being seen merely as a beautiful filming location. He said the region should become a place where stories are created, talent is discovered and films are conceived and produced.

He was speaking at the conclusion of the four-day IFFJK, which brought together filmmakers, actors, artists and cinema enthusiasts from different parts of India and abroad. Around 120 films from more than 30 countries were screened during the festival.

The Chief Minister said the festival provided an opportunity to connect established professionals with young people aspiring to make a career in cinema. He expressed hope that the filmmakers and other guests who attended the event would develop a lasting association with J&K.

“You came as our guests. I hope you leave as friends of Jammu and Kashmir and partners in what we are trying to build,” Omar said.

He recalled Kashmir’s long and close association with Indian cinema. Films such as Junglee, Arzoo, Kashmir Ki Kali and Kabhi Kabhie had brought the region’s landscapes and beauty to audiences across the country.

“For decades, Kashmir travelled to audiences through a cinema screen. This week, in a sense, the screen came back to Kashmir,” he said.

Omar, however, stressed that the future of J&K’s relationship with cinema cannot be built only on nostalgia. He said the region now needs to tell its own stories.

He said these stories should emerge from J&K’s languages, literature, music, craft, history and everyday life. The region, he said, has a wealth of experiences and narratives that can connect with audiences far beyond its geographical boundaries.

The Chief Minister called for a two-way relationship with the film industry. J&K should continue to welcome filmmakers from across India and the world. At the same time, he said, local filmmakers, actors, writers and other creative professionals should get opportunities to work with wider audiences and national and international collaborators.

He said the real success of the festival should not be measured only by the number of films screened or the personalities who participated.

Instead, its impact should be judged by the careers it helps create, the opportunities it generates, the collaborations that emerge and the number of stories from J&K that eventually reach audiences across India and the world.

Omar said IFFJK should also grow beyond being a four-day annual event. He stressed the need for year-round activities involving film screenings, learning, training and collaboration.

He said the government can provide a platform and create an enabling environment for the film industry. However, a vibrant and sustainable film culture ultimately has to be built by the creative community.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the wider economic potential of cinema. A strong film ecosystem, he said, can create skills, employment and local capabilities while opening new opportunities for young people.

He invited filmmakers to return to J&K not only for its scenery but also to engage with its people, stories and creative talent.

“Come back to shoot, write, teach, collaborate and discover more of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Omar also urged young filmmakers from the region to tell authentic local stories. He said J&K should not only be represented through the eyes of visitors but should increasingly see its own people, culture and experiences reflected on screen.

He said the region has the potential to develop a distinctive cinematic identity by combining its rich cultural heritage with new voices and contemporary storytelling.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the conclusion of IFFJK would not mark the end of the initiative. Rather, he said, it should be the beginning of a sustained cinematic journey for J&K.

He said the long-term success of the festival would be reflected when filmmakers from J&K begin participating in major festivals around the world, when local talent finds wider opportunities and when stories rooted in the region reach national and international audiences.

Omar said J&K should increasingly reflect itself through cinema, tell its own stories with confidence and ensure that its voices become part of the wider global cinematic conversation.