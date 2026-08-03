CM Congratulates J&K MMA Fighter Owais Yaqoob For Stunning Win

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has congratulated Jammu & Kashmir’s MMA fighter Owais Yaqoob on his remarkable victory at BRAVE CF 107 held in Bulgaria.

Owais, representing J&K on the global stage, registered a win over an unbeaten two-time IMMAF world champion, drawing widespread appreciation.

Describing the feat as a proud moment for Jammu & Kashmir and the nation, the Chief Minister said the achievement reflects the talent and determination of the region’s youth.

He wished Owais continued success and said he hopes the fighter brings many more laurels for J&K and India in international competitions.