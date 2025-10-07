CM Chairs Review on CAPEX, CDF Spending

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday chaired a review meeting to assess department- and district-wise progress under the CAPEX and CDF expenditure plans for 2025–26.

In a post ,”Chief Minister today chaired a comprehensive review of CAPEX and CDF expenditure for 2025–26. The meeting assessed department- and district-wise progress under CAPEX and CDF.”

Post further reads, “Chief Minister stressed the need for accelerated work execution and timely fund utilization. He directed departments to ensure 100% uploading of works on BEAMS and expedite the tendering process, keeping in view the limited working season, particularly in the Kashmir division.”

He also emphasized close coordination with Hon’ble MLAs to fast-track CDF works and ensure visible outcomes on the ground, resds the post. (KNC)