CM calls for time bound mineral exploration

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Mining Department at the Civil Secretariat here to assess the department’s modernization initiatives, regulatory framework, and ongoing reforms in mineral management and surveillance.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Mining Department Anil Kumar, Director Geology & Mining, all Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and other senior officers of the department.

During the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary, Mining, gave a detailed presentation on the department’s performance, highlighting technological advancements, regulatory reforms, exploration projects, and financial outcomes achieved in recent years.

A major highlight of the review was a presentation and live demonstration of the Integrated Mining Surveillance System (IMSS) — a digital initiative developed in collaboration with BISAG (Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics). The IMSS portal and mobile application provide real-time monitoring of mining activities through dashboards integrated with e-Challan and e-Market systems. This innovation aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and regulatory compliance in mineral operations across Jammu and Kashmir.

He informed the meeting that over 243 triggers have already been generated for field verification through features such as vehicle tracking, GPS-enabled monitoring, PoS-linked e-challaning (integrated with J&K Bank), and on-the-spot enforcement to curb illegal mining.

While appreciating the initiative, the Chief Minister directed the developers to explore delineating and delegating PoS functions to expand the use of digital monitoring systems. He also called for integration of the department’s existing portal with the IMSS platform to ensure seamless implementation and improved results.

Omar Abdullah further suggested that the application should allow citizens to register complaints through mobile gadgets to be integrated in the system with satellite imagery or other evidence, strengthening public participation and grievance redressal.

The Chief Minister instructed the department to categorize active and non-active mineral vendors or suppliers and establish a dedicated monitoring cell at the Directorate level for continuous data tracking and real-time oversight.

Reviewing ongoing reforms under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) 2025-26, the Chief Minister was informed that the department has initiated a series of key measures aimed at strengthening institutional capacity and ensuring greater transparency in the mining sector. These include a shift towards an auction-based system for allocation of mineral blocks, introduction of mine closure and rehabilitation provisions, and the implementation of advanced survey and mapping mechanisms. The department has also operationalized the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) framework to ensure that mining revenues directly contribute to local area development and welfare initiatives.

Further, the meeting was informed, efforts are underway to revise royalty fee structure and penal provisions to align with current market realities while improving compliance.

The Mining Department has made the use of GPS-enabled transport and PoS-based transactions mandatory to track mineral movement and prevent leakages. Legal enforcement mechanisms have been reinforced through the requirement of royalty clearance certificates, in line with recent directions from the Hon’ble High Court, thereby tightening regulatory oversight and ensuring responsible mineral extraction practices.

The department also presented the status of major and minor mineral blocks, highlighting progress in auctioning and granting of mining leases across districts. The Chief Minister emphasized that all clearances and NoCs must be obtained in advance before blocks are allocated through auction to avoid procedural and operational delays faced by successful allotees & bidders who have to run from pillar to post in obtaining environmental and other clearances.

Speaking on the issue of illegal mining, Omar Abdullah underscored the need to eliminate collusion at lower levels of administration, asserting that illegal operations cannot persist without internal complicity.

“In my previous tenure, illegal mining was never a concern. With the technological tools now available, any such activity is only possible if there’s collusion at the lower level. The department must use these systems effectively to eliminate that possibility. The more we reduce such collusion, the lesser the chances of illegal mining,” the Chief Minister said.