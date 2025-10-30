CM announces National Law University





SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Wednesday adopted a resolution moved by MLA Nizam-ud-din Bhat for establishment of Jammu and Kashmir National Law University at Srinagar.

The resolution was passed through a voice vote in the House.

The resolution adopted on Wednesday stated, “This House unanimously resolves to impress upon Government to initiate process of establishing the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University at Srinagar, without any further delay, as the funds earmarked for the first phase have already been provided,”.

Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah while speaking in favour of the resolution said, “there is nothing in the resolution we see the need to oppose”. He said that the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University is expected to start functioning from rented accommodation at Ompora in Budgam from the next financial year.

Earlier, speaking in defence of the resolution, Bhat urged upon the government to pass the resolution as there is an urgent need for establishment of National Law University. He said that the proposed university would provide a broader platform and greater opportunities to law aspirants.

Among those who spoke on the resolution were MLAs R S Pathania, Mir Saifullah, Sajad Shaheen, Narinder Singh Raina, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Shamim Firdous, Shabir Ahmad Kullay, Altaf Ahmad Wani and Ajaz Ahmed Jan.

Several MLAs supported the resolution moved by Bhat urging that the university be set up in Srinagar suggesting that Srinagar’s central location and accessibility make it the most appropriate place for the university, ensuring greater benefit to students from all parts of the region.

MLA Sonawari Hilal Akbar Lone had earlier moved an amendment proposing that the university be established in his constituency. However, later he withdrew his proposal.