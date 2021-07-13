Cluster University Srinagar on course to implement NEP-2020: VC

Srinagar: The Cluster University Srinagar is in the process of implementing a series of reforms to improve the academic and administrative functioning of the constituent colleges in line with the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).

This was stated by Vice Chancellor of the varsity, Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Husain during his visit to Government College for Women, M.A. Road here.

The Vice Chancellor sought cooperation of all the stakeholders, especially the principals and staff of the constituent colleges, to transform the varsity into a world class institution of higher learning.

Stating that introduction of industry and job oriented courses is the need of the hour, Prof. Qayyum suggested starting programmes in Tourism and Interior Designing.

Flagging the skill development as a priority area, he said, “We will explore the possibility of raising necessary funds from our own resources while also seeking contributions from the corporate sector.”

Underlining the need for faculty development, the Vice Chancellor said that the varsity shall encourage teachers to apply for faculty exchange programmes to gain international exposure.

He said the university will be promoting cultural and literary events besides giving impetus to various intra and inter-university sports activities.

Referring to his decision to constitute centralized committees, Prof. Qayyum said, “This will help set up a proper structure and system so that the faculty from the constituent colleges can contribute more productively to the upliftment of the university.”

He said the university is looking to introduce PG and research programmes in more disciplines for which the requisite infrastructure and manpower shall be made available.

Earlier in her welcome address, Principal of Govt. College for Women, M.A. Road, Prof. (Dr.) Yasmeen Ashai said that the college is an integral part of Cluster University and reiterated the commitment of the staff to contribute in its growth and development.

In a detailed presentation about the functioning of the college, Coordinator of the college’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Prof. Raashid A. Malik referred to recent initiatives including setting up of state-of-art skill and research hubs, innovation and incubation centre.