Cloudbursts batter Himachal; Shimla highway shut after landslides

Disaster has struck across the Himalayan belt, impacting both Uttarakhand and neighboring Himachal Pradesh. In Uttarkashi’s Dharali village, a devastating cloudburst early Tuesday triggered flash floods and landslides, sweeping away homes, uprooting trees, and washing vehicles downstream. Four people have been confirmed dead and dozens are feared missing as rescue teams race against time.

The cloudburst, which occurred at around 1:50 a.m. in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga River, unleashed a torrent of muddy water and debris that obliterated much of Dharali. Villagers were caught off guard as the floodwaters tore through the settlement—carrying away multi-storey houses and filling the air with cries of panic.

Worst still, the force of nature had a twin impact: while Dharali bore the brunt, the neighboring settlement of Sukki was also severely affected. Authorities have issued a red alert across the region, with search operations continuing into the night. Among those missing are 11 army personnel from a camp in Harsil, also hit by a cloudburst.

Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, local police, and the army have been deployed to conduct rescue and relief operations, with additional NDRF contingents airlifted in from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The state government has setup helpline numbers—01374222126, 01374222722 and 9456556431—to assist affected families.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the dispatch of seven central rescue teams to support local efforts. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed close coordination between state and central agencies, emphasizing swift action to save lives. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he is in continuous consultation with senior officials as the situation is closely monitored.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, the disaster toll has risen. A cloudburst washed away a vital bridge over the Tanglig drain, and National Highway 35 near Nigulsari remains blocked by landslides. The Chandigarh–Shimla highway is also closed at Chakki Mor near Parwanoo in Solan district, following debris falls that pose safety risks to commuters.

Cloudbursts are especially destructive in the Himalayas—defined by the IMD as intense rainfall exceeding 100mm per hour over a small area (20–30 sq km). These sudden downpours often lead to catastrophic floods and landslides, disrupting communities and infrastructure in their path.

The unfolding tragedy in Uttarakhand and Himachal underscores not only the fury of monsoon season but also the urgent need for preparedness and response in disaster-prone mountain regions.