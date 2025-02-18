Srinagar, Feb 17: Call it a climate emergency, Jhelum and other streams and rivers are flowing at near ‘zero level.’

At Sangam, the Jhelum’s water level has touched -1.01 ft, which is below the Reduced Level (RL) of zero of the gauge, while at Ram Munshi Bagh, it stood at 3.52 feet, and at Asham, the level has fallen to 0.75 feet.

As per the Irrigation & Flood Control Department’s ‘Kashmir Flood Watch,’ some of the nallahs, including Lidder, Rambiyara, Ferozpora (Drung), and Pohru (Seelu,) are also flowing below the RL of zero of gauge.

The officials from the I&FC Department stated that the water level is low due to the snowless winter. “The persistent deficit rainfall has affected the recharging of the water reservoirs across the Valley,” they informed.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir have recorded a total deficit rainfall of 29 percent so far, with the highest deficiency recorded in January 2024 at 91 percent.

Also, in the first two months till February 12, all the districts across the Union Territory have recorded a large deficit of rainfall.

The Union Territory has recorded a deficit rainfall of 79 percent as against the normal precipitation of 140 mm, the rainfall of just 29.8 was recorded from January 01 to February 12, 2025.

The famous Achabal Spring, a vital water source in Kashmir, has completely dried up, leaving many people struggling to drink water.

Reports indicate that 65% of water sources across the region are facing severe depletion, contributing to drought-like conditions.

Environmental experts attribute this crisis to climate change and global warming, which have significantly impacted the lower Himalayan region. “The Jhelum River, Kashmir’s main water source, has recorded its lowest levels in decades. Other water sources, including subsoil water, are also drying up,” environmentalist Aijaz Rasool said

While some wetlands, such as Hokersar, have shown improvement due to temporary conservation measures, experts warn that without a comprehensive water management policy, the crisis will worsen. “We need a holistic approach to manage water resources, particularly for rivers like Jhelum and Chenab. A structured policy would help regulate water release and conservation,” Rasool emphasized.

The impact of global warming is visible worldwide, with extreme weather patterns causing floods and droughts.

Experts suggest that conserving wetlands, lakes, and rivers could mitigate climate change effects.

Rasool urged both the government and citizens to take immediate action to prevent further environmental degradation. “Pollution in our riverbanks must be stopped at every level—from households to municipal authorities. Sustainable conservation efforts are crucial for the survival of our water bodies,” he said.

With no official water management policy in place, experts stress the need for immediate intervention to safeguard Kashmir’s water resources and prevent a deeper crisis.

Owing to the less snowfall and low water level, in the past month, the hydel power generation from the power plants across Jammu and Kashmir has further reduced by five percent.

Overall, the hydropower generation from the local plants in Jammu and Kashmir has been reduced by 84.17 percent.

In January, the Power Development Department (PDD) was generating nearly 250 Megawatts of power from the local hydel projects, which amounts to 20 percent of the total generation capacity. However, in the ongoing month, the power generation has further reduced by five percent.