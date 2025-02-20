Srinagar, Feb 19: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir is facing a water crisis this year.

Omar said he will be reviewing the measures the Jal Shakti (PHE) Department intends to take to address the situation.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Omar Abdullah stated that J&K is staring at a water crisis this year. “It’s not a recent phenomenon; it’s been building up for a few years now,” he said.

Omar emphasized that the government alone cannot handle the crisis and that people need to take measures for water conservation. “While the government will have to adopt a more proactive approach for water management and conservation, it can’t just be a government-centric approach. All of us residents of J&K will have to change the way we take water for granted,” he said.

He added that he will be reviewing the measures the Jal Shakti (PHE) Department plans to take to deal with the developing crisis and will be talking to the people of J&K over the next few months about what can be done collectively.

Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed a rainfall deficit of 83 percent in the first 50 days of 2025.

According to the official data, from January 1, 2025, to February 19, 2025, J&K has recorded a rainfall of just 29.8 mm against the normal precipitation of 175.8 mm. i.e., only the 17% precipitation.

Kargil in Ladakh recorded zero percent precipitation in 2025, with the data revealing that the district has witnessed a 100 percent deficit as against the normal rainfall of 18.5 mm.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Kathua has witnessed the highest deficiency, with 98 percent, as rainfall of only 3.6 mm was recorded against the normal of 152.4 mm.

Jammu and Udhampur stations have recorded a deficit rainfall of 95 percent each in the last 50 days, while a 92 percent deficiency was recorded in the Samba district.

Ramban and Kulgam districts have recorded a deficiency of 90 percent each, the data shows. It adds that Shopian and Reasi have witnessed a deficit rainfall of 88 percent, while Doda and Budgam districts have seen a deficiency of 87 percent and 86 percent, respectively.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has recorded a deficit rainfall of 85 percent in the last 50 days, while Anantnag, Bandipora, and Pulwama have recorded a deficiency of above 80 percent rainfall during the period.

The other stations, including Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Kupwara, Poonch, and Rajouri districts, have recorded a deficit rainfall between 72-78 percent.

A top official in the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) said that the department is ready to tackle any such situation. “We have already formulated a contingency plan if such a situation arises,” he added.

The official also appealed to the people to use the water judiciously and not to waste it to ensure that all the people get adequate drinking water facilities. “Besides, if the dry spell persists, the department will ensure that the people don’t face difficulties,” he said.