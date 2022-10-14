Srinagar: Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh Region, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has so far organized 1,633 activities under ‘Clean India Campaign 2.0’ .

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign was launched on October 1 by Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

This was stated today by Nisar Ahmad Bhat, State Director, NYKS J&K, Ladakh region while interacting with the media during a press briefing jointly organized by Press Information Bureau (PIB) Srinagar and NYKS at PIB, Srinagar.

Giving details about the participation, total collection target and quantity of waste collected during the campaign across the UTs of J&K and Ladakh, Nisar said that 24,945 persons participated in different cleanliness activities across various districts of J&K and Ladakh Region and collected and disposed off 1,71,809 kg of waste.

Nisar said that during the campaign, 535 monuments were cleaned and 414 traditional water sources were renovated and maintained by NYKS volunteers. He further said that NYKS volunteers also organized cleanliness activities across 938 schools, PHCs and other community places.

ADVERTISEMENT

NYKS J&K, Ladakh Region organized these activities in close collaboration with district administration, PRIs, Municipalities, Educational Institutions, Civil Society Groups, NSO, Religious Organizations, UNICEF, other UN Agencies, Lion Clubs, Rotary Clubs, SMC & JMC, he added.

Deputy Director PIB, Tariq Ahmad Rather conducted the proceedings of the Press briefing. Besides other officials, Hakim Abdul Aziz, Mohamad Khalil Mir, NYKS Deputy Directors and Wali Mohammad Lone, District Youth Officer were also present in the briefing.

Pertinent to mention that Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) is taking part in month-long nation-wide ‘Clean India Campaign 2.0’ launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on October 01, 2022 for collecting and removing garbage, mainly plastics. The drive has been taken up to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.