Clean Governance

Coming across reports of bribery, fraud and misuse of official position has become increasingly common. Recent cases in Jammu and Kashmir show why corruption remains a serious challenge to governance and public trust. In one recent case, the CBI arrested three people, including an agriculture officer, an Agricultural Extension Assistant and a private individual, over an alleged demand for a bribe for releasing a subsidy under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme. The Anti-Corruption Bureau has also reported several cases in recent weeks. A Patwari in Budgam was allegedly caught accepting Rs 10,000 for issuing a Fard. In another case, the ACB recently produced a charge sheet against a former Patwari and another accused in a bribery case registered in 2023. These cases point to weaknesses in systems where citizens can be made to depend on the discretion of officials for basic services. The first requirement is strong enforcement. Trap cases, arrests, investigations and charge sheets send an important message that illegal gratification will not be tolerated. But enforcement alone cannot eliminate corruption. If the same processes remain complicated, slow and dependent on individual officials, opportunities for corruption will continue to emerge. The way forward is to reduce unnecessary human intervention. More government services should be delivered through transparent digital systems with clear timelines. Applications for revenue documents, subsidies, certificates and permissions should have online tracking facilities. Citizens should be able to see the status of their applications without repeatedly visiting offices. Where delays occur, the system should record the reason and the officer responsible. Every department should also identify areas where public dealing is high and corruption risks are greater. Such services require regular audits, rotation of sensitive assignments and stronger supervisory checks. Digital payments and direct benefit transfers should be expanded wherever possible so that there is less scope for middlemen and informal transactions. Complaint mechanisms also need to be simple and safe. Citizens should know where to report demands for bribes and should not feel that complaining will create further problems for them. Awareness about ACB and other complaint channels should reach villages and small towns, not remain limited to official websites. At the same time, investigations must be fair, professional and followed by timely judicial proceedings. An arrest is not a conviction, and every accused is entitled to due process. What matters in the long run is that proven cases result in appropriate legal consequences and that systemic weaknesses exposed during investigations are corrected. Departments should also study every major corruption case for lessons. If a Patwari is accused of delaying a revenue document, the question should not end with the individual case. Authorities should ask why the process allowed such discretion and what can be changed to prevent repetition. Corruption cannot be fought only after a complaint is made. It must be prevented through simpler procedures, technology, transparency and accountability. The ultimate goal should be a system where a citizen of J&K can access a government service because they are entitled to it.

