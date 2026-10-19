Clean Energy

Energy is central to economic growth and everyday life. Households need reliable fuel for cooking. Businesses require affordable energy to operate efficiently. Industries depend on a steady supply to remain competitive. J&K must therefore invest in cleaner and reliable energy systems. The recently notified Jammu and Kashmir City Gas Distribution Policy, 2026, offers an opportunity to move in this direction. The policy aims to expand access to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across all districts of the Union Territory. It seeks to bring natural gas closer to households, commercial establishments, industries and the transport sector. If implemented effectively, it can improve energy access and reduce dependence on conventional fuels. It can also support a gradual transition towards cleaner energy. For households, piped natural gas can offer greater convenience. Consumers may no longer need to depend entirely on LPG cylinders for cooking. A properly developed distribution network can provide a continuous fuel supply and reduce the need for repeated cylinder bookings. However, the benefits will depend on affordable pricing and reliable services. Rural and economically weaker households must not be left behind. The policy also has important implications for industry. Manufacturing units require a dependable energy supply to manage costs and maintain production. Interruptions and high fuel expenses can affect competitiveness. Reliable energy may also encourage new investment and support the expansion of existing businesses. This can strengthen the industrial base of J&K. Another important feature is the proposed simplification of project approvals. Single-window clearances, time-bound procedures and standardised Right of Way norms can reduce administrative delays. Gas distribution projects often require coordination among several departments and agencies. Unnecessary procedural hurdles can increase costs and slow implementation. A clear regulatory framework can provide greater certainty to investors. However, the administration must ensure that promised timelines are followed in practice. The transport sector could also benefit from wider CNG availability. More CNG stations may encourage commercial vehicle operators and other consumers to consider alternatives to conventional fuels. Natural gas generally produces lower carbon dioxide emissions than petrol and diesel when burned. It can also reduce some harmful pollutants. Yet its environmental benefits must be assessed across the entire supply chain. Methane leakage can weaken its climate advantage. Natural gas should therefore be viewed as a transition fuel rather than a complete solution to the energy challenge. The policy could generate employment in construction, network maintenance, operations and related services. Apprenticeships and skill development can help local youth access these opportunities. Training programmes should be linked to actual industry requirements. Local workers and businesses must have a fair chance to participate in the emerging energy sector. Safety must remain a priority. Gas pipelines, storage facilities and distribution systems require strict technical standards, regular inspections and trained personnel. Public awareness is equally important. Consumers must understand safe usage practices and know how to report leaks or other emergencies. The success of the policy will ultimately depend on implementation. Environmental safeguards must also remain integral to expansion.