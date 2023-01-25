Srinagar: Rudransh Sanyal of class III has won a gold medal at National level in the Pencak Silat (Martial Arts) competition held at Nanded, Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rudransh Sanyal of class III added glory to the esteem of the school by clinching GOLD medal at National level in Pencak Silat (Martial Arts)competition held at Nanded ,Maharashtra. The Chairman G.N.Tantray and the Principal Dr. Vikesh Kaur congratulated him for his exceptional achievement and wished him good luck for his future endeavours. (sic),” DOON International School, Jammu said in a Facebook post.

Class III J&K boy wins gold at national-level Pencak Silat competition 3