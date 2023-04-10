Srinagar April 10 : State Council of Education Research and Trainings (SCERT) is all set to declare result of class 8th examination today.

According to an official communique, joint director SCERT has been directed to declare the result of class 8th, session 2022-23 after fulfillment of all the codal formalities.

“A copy of the result details (gazette) of each DIET be shared with this Council for records,” it reads.

Earlier, School Education Department had decided to declare the results of the class 8th simultaneously for all schools in Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision was taken owing to adoption of Uniform Academic Calendar by School Education Department from the current academic session.

The Term II examination of class 8th was held between February 27 and March 10 of 2023 in soft zone areas of Kashmir and Jammu division followed by commencement of exam in hard zone areas from March 24 and were scheduled to culminate on April 8 of 2023—(KNO)