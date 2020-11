Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Wednesday said that the examinations of 8th and 9th standard will commence from November-15.

Joint Director (JD) of DSEK, Aabid Hussain said that the examination of 8th and 9th standard will commence from November-15 and will conclude on November-21.

Hussain said that DSEK has also decided to start the examination process of classes 1st to 7th from second week of November—(KNO)