Class 8 exams: 1.75 lakh students heave sigh of relief after revised date sheet

Srinagar: A revised date sheet has brought a collective sigh of relief for 1.75 lakh Class 8 students who have already lost precious school time.

After the uncertainty and anxiety caused by the postponement of their papers, students can now breathe easier as they prepare for their upcoming exams.

The revised schedule, set to commence on April 2, 2024, and conclude on April 15, caters to both soft and hard zone areas of Kashmir, ensuring fairness and accessibility for all students.

The decision to revise the exam dates comes as a response to various challenges faced by students, including disruptions in the academic calendar due to unforeseen circumstances. Many students expressed their gratitude towards the authorities for considering their concerns and taking proactive measures to alleviate their stress.

“I was really worried when our exams got postponed earlier. It felt like we were in limbo, not knowing when we would have to sit for our papers. But now, with the new date sheet, I feel relieved and more focused on my studies,” said Sadaf, a student.

The revised schedule not only provides clarity but also allows students ample time to prepare effectively. With the exams now scheduled to begin on April 2, students have been utilizing their time wisely, revising their syllabus, and seeking guidance from teachers and peers.

“It’s a huge relief knowing when our exams will take place. I’ve been studying diligently, but the uncertainty was always looming over us. Now, I can concentrate better and make sure I’m fully prepared, said another eighth-grade student.

The timing has been preponed from 11:00 am to 10:00 am for the commencement of the Middle Standard Examination.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) has suggested the students take their examination at the already notified examination Centres.