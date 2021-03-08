Class 12th J&K Board results out on jkbose.ac.in, check details here

J&K Board of School of Education (JKBOSE) has declared Class 12th Annual 2020 results for the Kashmir division.

The results were declared Monday morning ending the wait for the thousands of students in Kashmir.

Students can check their results here

They can also check their results here

Girls dominated top positions in all four streams as 82 percent students passed the 12th class examinations.

In all 46987 out of 58397 students who appeared in the examination have been declared successful, a top BOSE official said.

The top ten positions in all fours streams—Science, Commerce, Arts and Home Science—have been bagged by the girls. (GNS inputs)