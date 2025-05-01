Class 12 results:  Sopore’s Hafiza-e-Quran tops Science stream with 494 marks

Srinagar, Apr 30: A 17-year-old Hafiza-e-Quran has become a role model by scoring 494 marks in the Class 12 exam.

Jannat Shabir Rawa of Sir Syed Colony, Sopore, is one of the top scorers in the Class 12 Science stream.

A student of SRMLK Higher Secondary School, Jannat had memorized the Quran in her childhood—a feat that requires an unimaginable amount of concentration and dedication. She is now a perfect example of how religious grounding can lead to studies.

“Success demands discipline, not books”, Jannat told the local news agency.

“Being a Hafiza taught me about discipline, time management, and staying away from distractions such as social media. These traits carried over into studying and made sure that there was focus.”

Jannat tried to give confidence to those who could not qualify. “They should not lose hope. The world is big, and life offers many opportunities. Inshallah, success will be theirs with determination and faith in Allah.”

For fellow toppersm she said: “This result is not the end—it’s a step. We must keep on trying, be humble, and use our success for something good.”

She credited her parents, teachers, and her religious upbringing for guiding her. “My parents’ duas and my teachers’ encouragement gave me strength. I thank Allah for providing me with the strength to balance Quran and studies,” she added.

Earlier Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education declared the Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12) Annual Examination 2025 results. Seventy-five percent students passed the exam. Girls performed much better than boys, with a pass rate of 80% compared to 69% for boys.

Out of the 30,622 students in the distinction class, Jannat is an exception, not least, numerically, but also in what she symbolizes: a quiet triumph of discipline over distraction and of religion allied with one-pointed will. (With inputs from KB)