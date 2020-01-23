Class 12 results declared, 76% pass exam: Girls take away cake, bag all top positions

Srinagar, Jan 22: Girls outshined boys in the Class 12th exam results by bagging top positions in all the streams.

The result of examination was declared on Wednesday with girls securing 54 out of 67 positions. Overall pass percentage was 76 percent compared to 51.77 percent last year

Of the 46599 students, who had appeared for the examination last year, 35454 have been declared successful by Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (BOSE)

Overall pass percentage of government schools was 74 percent. However, private schools took away the cake with 90 per cent pass percentage.

Humera Rashid of Higher Secondary School Lasjan and Isha Bashir of Mallinson Girls Higher Secondary School secured first position in science stream with 490 marks. Sadiq Peerzada of Tyndale Biscoe School secured second position in science stream with 488 marks.

The first 10 positions in the science stream were shared by 29 students and 19 among them are girls. In the commerce stream, the first 10 positions were shared by 12 students including 10 girls. Moreover, girl students bagged all the 10 positions in Home Science stream. Fifteen of the 16 students shared the first 10 position in the arts stream.

Of the 22993 girls who had written the exam, 17635 have been declared successful thus recording securing 76.70 pass percentage. Of the 23606 boys, 17819 have qualified the test thus recording the overall pass percentage of 75.49 percent.

An official document of BOSE revealed that 213 boys have failed while 5574 have reappears. However, girls have only registered 152 failures and 5206 reappears. Of total students, 10408 got distinctions while 15684, 7756, 1606 secured first second and third divisions respectively.

People faced a lot of inconvenience in confirming the results because of the internet blockade. An official of Education Department said that gazettes were not available in any of the higher secondary schools.

“The cargo service is suspended because of the security reasons ahead of January 26. Result is available on official website of BOSE. It can also be confirmed through SMS,” he added.

Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Sonwar, said that he could not confirm the result of his son for about two hours. “I went to Higher Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar to confirm the result, but little did I know that the schools were not provided gazettes. Later I called up my friend outside the valley to confirm the result of my son,” he said.

Riyaz Ahmad, Secretary BOSE said they have provided results to everyone through SMS and gazette were shared through Shareit App to hundreds of people. “Gazette will be available in all higher secondary schools a day late,” he added.

Director School Education, Dr Younis Malik said this year the result is quite good. “I congratulate all the students who worked hard in unprecedented conditions and appeared in the annul examinations,” he said.