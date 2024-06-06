Class 12 Results Announced: 74% Students Pass

Srinagar, Jun 06: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on Thursday announced results of annual exams of 12th standard with an overall pass percentage of 74 percent.

JKBOSE officials informed the that among the overall pass percentage includes 77 percent female students and 72 percent male students—(KNO)

