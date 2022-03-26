A class 10 student in Andhra Pradesh belonging to a minority community died by suicide after she was allegedly ousted from her school since she was better in studies than another student, something the latter’s politician-father did not like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Misbah Fatima, a class topper at the private school at Gangavaram in the Palamaner area, was supposed to sit for board exams next month, hanged herself at her home three days ago. Her family alleged that she was mentally harassed by the school principal Ramesh who even served her a TC for no apparent reason just before the academic year was about to conclude. Nazir Ahmed, the deceased student’s father, who runs a Soda cart and is barely able to make ends meet, knew that his daughter was a bright student. With great difficulty, he managed to admit her to the private school, hardly knowing what awaited him.

The girl’s suicide note that was discovered revealed shocking details of the reason why Misbah took the extreme step. Misbah in the letter stated that being the best student in her class turned a bane for her. Another student Poonitha, daughter of YCP leader Sunil, of the same class could not match Misbah in academics. Sunil allegedly compelled the school management to get Misbah out so that his daughter could top in the class. Misbah was unable to bear this injustice and took the extreme step of ending her life. According to reports, Sunil pressurised the school principal, who in turn served her the TC,

Ramesh, the principal, according to reports, called Misbah’s father last week and told him that he was giving her a TC as she was “not studying well”. Misbah’s father pleaded with the principal that his daughter was a bright student and there was no reason she should be ousted. The principal, however, reportedly abused Misbah’s father and issued the TC. Nazir enrolled Misbah in another local school, however, Misbah did not show the same enthusiasm in her studies and appeared depressed, locking herself in her room for hours together. Three days ago, she eventually took the extreme step. Distraught, the victim’s family staged a protest at the Palamaner DSP’s office on Thursday.

Misbah’s sister Haseena alleged that the local police too were hand in glove with the accused. She told the reporters that police barged into their house past midnight around 2 am on the pretext of inspecting the crime scene. The family along with several local residents protested at the DSP’s office demanding the arrest of the school principal and the politician. Ramesh, according to reports, also worked as a government teacher, has been suspended for now.