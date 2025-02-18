SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 17: The annual regular examination for class 10th students began today across all soft zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 114,413 students are registered for the examination, with 1,313 exam centers set up to accommodate them.

This year, the exams for classes 10th to 12th were scheduled for February after the government reinstated the previous November session for schools.

Class 12th exams in soft zone areas started on February 15, while class 11th exams are scheduled to begin on February 18.

Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Dr. G.N. Itoo visited several examination centers of district Srinagar to inspect facilities provided to students during examination.

DSEK visited Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School Rajbagh, Boys Higher Secondary School Jawahar Nagar, and several other schools of district Srinagar.

On the occasion, he interacted with students and enquired about the facilities provided to them during the examination.

Dir expressed satisfaction with the overall arrangements made in the examination centers.

He stated that the department is committed to providing every possible facility to the students across the valley.

It is pertinent to mention that 636 examination centers have been established for the annual examinations of class 10th in Kashmir Division, in which about 74 thousand students are appearing, and more than 4 thousand staff members have been engaged for the smooth conduct of the examination.