SRINAGAR: More than 63500 students appeared for the matriculation exam in Kashmir today.

This is for the first time that the board exam is being held in March. In August last year, the government shifted the academic session to March in sync with National Education Policy (NEP).

Joint Secretary, J&K Board of School Education (BOSE), Lal Hussain told The Kashmir Monitor that the exam was held smoothly and there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the 10 districts of the valley.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

“We had set up 630 centers across Kashmir division. 63543 students have been enrolled for exam in the soft zones of the valley. The exam was held smoothly and we did not receive any complaint from anywhere,” he said.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

Hussain said students too enjoyed writing exam this season. ”Last time, exams were held in snowfall. This time weather is pleasant and we did not face any problems. Students enjoyed writing exam. I met students and they were very happy,” he said.

As per the ‘Uniform Academic calendar, the students who appear in Class 10 and 11 examinations shall be provisionally admitted in Class 11th and 12th respectively after the conclusion of the Board examination.

“Soon after the exam will be over, the students would be provisionally promoted to the next class. Once the result is out, their admission will be regularized. This way the students will not lose any time. This has been the past practice as well and we will continue with that,” he said.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

According to a government order, students, who are declared unsuccessful shall be permitted to continue their studies in Class 11th and 12th till the result of the Biannual/Annual Private examinations is declared. “In respect of the candidates who fail to pass in Bi-annual examination, provisional admission shall be canceled,” the order said.

Hussain said the March session will overcome many academic hiccups for the students. “We will now have a uniform calendar. There will be no problem for students. Earlier students who had to seek admission elsewhere had to face migration issues. This time students can seek admission anywhere. There will be no problem whatsoever,” he said.