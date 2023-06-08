Srinagar, June 08 : Principal Secretary Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department Alok Kumar Thursday said that results of class 10th and 12th examination will be declared by the 2nd week of June.

Talking to reporters here, Alok Kumar said they will announce the results in accordance to the timeline they have set.

He said that as they have conducted exams this year in sync with the national academic calendar, results have been compiled and will be announced soon—(KNO)