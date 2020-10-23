Class 10, 12 exams: BOSE announces syllabi relaxation by 40%

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) Friday said that the annual examinations for 10th and 12th standard of Kashmir division and winter zones of Jammu division will commence from 9th and 10th November, respectively.

BOSE has further raised the relaxation of syllabi by 10 percent for 10th and 12th standard.

“Annual Regular Exams for class 10th and 12th will commence from 9th and 10th November respectively for Kashmir and winter zone of Jammu. BOSE raises relaxation by 40 percent and the students have to attempt only 60 percent marks which will be raised to 100%,” Advisor to Governor K K Sharma said.

According to the date sheet issued by BOSE, the annual examinations for Class 10th will commence from November-09 and will culminate on November-27.

Similarly, the annual examinations for 12th standard will commence from November-10 and will culminate on December-12.

Amid COVID-19, BOSE top officials said that they will soon issue the Standard Operating Procedures (SPOs) before conducting the exams of both classes.