Srinagar: Ending uncertainty, Jammu and Kashmir government today announced the March session for Class I to IX.

“Sanction is accorded to the implementation of Uniform Academic Calendar including the conduct of annual examinations in March-April session for classes up to 9″ standard in all the Government and Government recognized Private Schools of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” Principal secretary school education department Alok Kumar said in the order

He noted that the new admissions shall commence in March next year.

Last month, the government has shifted the academic session to March in sync with National Education Policy (NEP)

“The theory examination in UT of Jammu and Kashmir be conducted from Ist week of March as per the present Academic calendar of Jammu Summer Zone (except in difficult areas of Jammu region) and some areas of Kashmir region,” reads an order,

Furthermore, the examination in these difficult areas shall be delayed and held from the 2nd week of April as per the calendar proposed when these areas are fully accessible and the delivery of the examination stationary and confidential material is ensured.

“Even though if examination in these difficult areas shall be conducted separately, the result of these examinations can be declared simultaneously, as although the difficult areas constitute approx. 30-35% of the area of the UT, the total number of students from these areas is not more than approx. 10-12%, since the areas are sparsely populated and the evaluation of Answer Scripts shall take less time.”

As per the ‘Uniform Academic calendar, the students who appear in Class 10 and 11 examinations shall be provisionally admitted in Class 11th and 12th respectively after the conclusion of the Board examination.

“Students, who are declared unsuccessful in the results, shall be permitted to continue their studies in Class 11th and 12th till the result of the Biannual/Annual Private examination are declared. In respect of the candidates who fail to pass in Bi-annual examination, provisional admission shall be canceled,” reads an order.

J&K Board of School Education shall restructure the examination schedule from Classes 10th to 12th as under the Annual (Regular) examination of Jammu Division/Kashmir Division excluding hard zones/areas shall be held in March. b. Annual (Regular) examination of hard zones/areas of Jammu Division and Kashmir Division/Union territory of Ladakh shall be held in April.

However, the result of the Annual (Regular) examination of the Jammu Division/ Kashmir Division including hard zones/areas and the Union territory of Ladakh shall be declared in June.

The Annual Private/Bi-annual examination in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir/ Union territory of Ladakh shall be held in August and its result shall be declared in October. e J&K Board of School Education shall issue a detailed examination schedule including the schedule for submission of the application form.

J&K Board of School Education has been asked to notify the list of hard zones/difficult areas separately. & Other Schedules viz. Registration, renewal of Registration, Migration, Inter-School Migration, Eligibility, Subject change, etc shall also be notified separately by the J&K Board of School Education.