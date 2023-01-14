SRINAGAR: Clamor is growing for direct Srinagar-Jeddah flights to boost Umrah travel and push Kashmir exports.

Leading the charge is Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). It has decided to meet Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and offer three months advance booking for Jeddah flights to ensure airlines do not suffer loss.

“We are going to write to the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia detailing our request. We will also seek an appointment for a meeting. It has become imperative that we have direct Srinagar-Jeddah flights,” said Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, President, KCCI.

Given the heavy rush of Umrah pilgrims, Kashmir Inc. has demanded direct flights from Srinagar to Jeddah. To ensure that the deal is not struck down, Kashmir business bodies have thrown a bait of advance booking.

“What else do airlines need? Passengers, so that they do not suffer losses. We will ensure they do not. That is why we have proposed three months’ bookings in advance,” said Ashiq.

According to KCCI figures, 10 to 15,000 people are on the Umrah pilgrimage currently. “It is a huge number. However, most of the people are senior citizens. They need some relief. We have been telling the government that we need to make the best out of it. Srinagar-Jeddah flights could be a good start,” he said.

“There are many people who are going for Umrah. I will put a word to the chief secretary. I will request him (in this regard). I will also speak to the civil aviation secretary in this regard,” Sarmad Hafiz, secretary tourism told The Kashmir Monitor.

The subtext of the demand is boosting Kashmir exports. “Our exports have not taken off as they should have been. We want the flights to act as our launching pads for export promotion,” said Ashiq.

Kashmir Inc. said there is a huge market for handicrafts, particularly for pashmina shawls and silken carpets. “If we have direct flights, we will be able to send our goods directly to markets in Saudi Arabia. It will boost our exports,” said Ashiq.

Last month when famed Pashmina shawls were gifted to thousands of VIP guests during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Official data reveal that Kashmir handicraft exports are on an upward trajectory. Official figures reveal that handcrafts worth Rs 375.97 crore have been exported from April- September 2022. Of which shawls and rumals worth Rs 186.45 crore were exported to different countries. It was followed by carpets with exports touching Rs 91.08 crore.

Likewise paper machie worth Rs 3.38 crore; chain stitch, and crewel worth Rs 65.13 crore, and wood carving worth Rs 1.75 crore were exported in the last two quarters. Other handcraft products worth Rs 28.18 crore were also exported during that period.

In 2021-22, handicrafts products worth 563.13 crore were exported to different markets. Carpets topped the list with exports touching Rs 251.06 crore. It was followed by shawls and rumals with exports touching Rs 165.98 crore.

Likewise, paper machie worth Rs 13.25 crore, chain stitch and crewel worth Rs 79.56 crore, and wood carving worth Rs 4.20 crore were exported in the last two quarters. Other handcraft products worth Rs 49.08 crore were also exported in the last fiscal.