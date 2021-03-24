CJI Bobde recommends NV Ramana as successor

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor after he retires.

Chief Justice Bobde is set to retire on April 23. The government had last week asked him to recommend his successor.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday reportedly sent a letter to Justice Bobde, seeking his recommendation.

Justice NV Ramana is the most senior judge in the Supreme Court after the Chief Justice Bobde.

Born on August 27, 1957, justice Ramana has tenure till August 26, 2022.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure governing the appointment of members of the higher judiciary, “appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office”.