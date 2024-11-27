CJ visits site for new High Court Complex

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 27: Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Tashi Rabstan, along with Justice Atul Sreedharan, Chairman, Building and Infrastructure Committee for the High Court, today visited the new site for High Court at Rakh-i-Gund Aksha, Bemina, Srinagar, to oversee progress on construction of new High Court Complex, Srinagar being constructed at a cost of Rs. 900 crore (Approx.).

Chief Engineer, PWD (R&B) Srinagar briefed the Chief Justice about the project and the construction raised, so far.

The Chief Justice impressed upon the executing agency to speed up the pace of progress on the project ensuring completion of the same within the timeline.

The Chief Justice issued necessary instructions to the Secretary, Health Services, representative of the Law Department, SSP Srinagar, Chief Engineer PW (R&B), Kashmir Division and Nodal Officer from J&K Bank, who were also present, to ensure all allied facilities are made available in the new HC complex.

The Chief Justice was accompanied by Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, Anoop Kumar Sharma, Registrar IT, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Registrar Judicial, Srinagar and Abdul Bari, Joint Registrar Judicial/Protocol.