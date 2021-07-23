Civilian shot dead in south Kashmir’s Tral

Srinagar: Unknown gunmen Friday evening shot dead a civilian in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Quoting officials, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported that a civilian identified as Javaid Ahmad Malik a resident of Lurgam village in Tral was fired upon by unidentified gunmen this evening.

They said the 35-year-old, working in education department (GHS Khalil) as a peon, was shifted to Sub District Hospital Tral where doctors declared him brought dead.

A police official also confirmed the incident and said that area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.