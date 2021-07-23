Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Civilian shot dead in south Kashmir’s Tral

Srinagar: Unknown gunmen Friday evening shot dead a civilian in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Quoting officials, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported that a civilian identified as Javaid Ahmad Malik a resident of Lurgam village in Tral was fired upon by unidentified gunmen this evening.

 

They said the 35-year-old, working in education department (GHS Khalil) as a peon, was shifted to Sub District Hospital Tral where doctors declared him brought dead.

A police official also confirmed the incident and said that area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.


